Tension Mounts in Platanias Municipality Over Water Shortage

During the recent Platanias Municipal Council meeting, Dimitris Anthousis of the “People’s Gathering of Platanias” requested an urgent discussion on the ongoing water shortage. Following a formal request to the Municipal Authority, he highlighted specific emergencies. Anthousis criticized the Crete Development Organization for its “unacceptable indifference” to the area.

In Platanias, water comes from underground sources. It is pumped through boreholes or gathered from springs. The pumping process ensures a steady supply before the water is directed to booster stations. These stations push the water to reservoirs built at the highest points. At these reservoirs, the water undergoes chlorination. From there, gravity distributes it through the Municipality’s water network.

Myloniana’s drilling equipment has been inoperative for a year (it could provide 600-700 cubic meters of water per hour).

Patelari’s water system is severely underperforming, with only one out of four motors functional.

The Council President dismissed the request, claiming the topic had been “previously covered.” The Municipal Authority then accused Anthousis of inciting public participation at the council meeting to expose genuine issues, urging immediate and long-term solutions.

Unmet Responsibilities and Public Outcry

The climate change excuse was rejected, as the current Municipal Authority has been in power since 2011, affording ample time to prepare the municipality for such crises through local partnerships and coordinated efforts with relevant ministries.

Several communities, including Old Streams and Glossa, face dire water shortages. Old Streams relies on transported potable water, while Glossa’s reservoirs are dry.

Immediate Action Demanded

Authorities, including D.E.Y.A.V.A., are urged to take prompt measures to ensure no home lacks drinking water. This includes tapping into reserve aquifers and utilizing all available reservoirs and networks.

Areas with acute issues need immediate relief, such as removing fixed charges from D.E.Y.A.V.A.’s accounts to support affected residents and businesses.

LASY Apokoronas’ Stance

LASY Apokoronas strongly criticized the Municipal Authority for refusing to discuss the critical issue of water shortage in Apokorona at a recent council meeting. Despite filing a discussion request six days prior, it should have been included in the agenda.

Local agricultural associations and local and foreign residents attended the meeting seeking solutions but were reportedly met with disdain. The Mayor announced a meeting on Monday and a mid-week People’s Assembly in Machairou for updates.

Call to Action

Residents, local agencies, and organizations are urged to intensify their efforts and demand immediate measures from local and central governments to tackle water scarcity.

The municipality should ensure that high-zone residences receive regular water supplies.

Long-term projects should be expedited to resolve the water shortage permanently.

The People’s Rally continues to push for immediate and comprehensive solutions to ensure a sustainable water supply for the Platanias Municipality.

