JinkoSolar to Supply Battery Storage Solutions to Athens International Airport

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), a leading manufacturer of advanced solar modules, has entered a Heads of Terms agreement with kIEFER to provide its large-scale battery storage system, SunTera, to Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos (AIA – IATA: ATH, ICAO: LGAV). This initiative underscores AIA’s dedication to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2025. With this implementation, AIA will host the world’s largest self-consumption system for an airport and become the first international airport to operate entirely on self-generated energy.

This emblematic project is the first utility scale storage system to be installed in connection with photovoltaic system awarded in Greece and we are excited to embark on this journey with a partner like kIEFER, whose dedication to green transition through innovation aligns perfectly with our own vision, to take responsibility for enabling a sustainable future by providing a one-stop solution for clean energy. Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe at JinkoSolar

Global Distribution and Broad Market Reach

JinkoSolar extends its reach through the distribution of solar products and solutions to a diverse array of customers, including utility-scale, commercial, and residential sectors. Their expansive market includes regions such as China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, among several other countries and regions.

Widespread Production and Sales Network

As of March 31, 2024, JinkoSolar’s extensive global footprint encompasses 14 production facilities and 26 overseas subsidiaries across countries like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia. Their robust global sales network is supported by dedicated sales teams in regions including China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Vietnam, and India.