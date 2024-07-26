Dead Silver-cheeked Toadfish Found on Karteros Beach

Bathers in Karteros, Heraklion stumbled upon a dead silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus).

Known for its toxicity, the fish alarmed local beachgoers.

The incident was captured in photos and shared with local media.

Bathers at Karteros Beach in Heraklion encountered an alarming sight. A dead silver-cheeked toadfish, known for its toxicity, washed up ashore. This incident caused concern among those present, as the fish is infamous for its potent poison.

Impact on the Mediterranean

The silver-cheeked toadfish is one of the most harmful species in the Mediterranean. Known for its potent neurotoxin, Tetrodotoxin (TTX), this invasive species is a significant threat to marine biodiversity and human health. Its presence disrupts the natural ecosystem and harms fishermen economically by damaging nets and lines.

Health Risks: Contains Tetrodotoxin (TTX), a powerful neurotoxin. Economic Damage: Harms fishing nets and lines, causing financial losses. Biodiversity: Alters the marine ecosystem balance.

8 kg Lagocephalus sceleratus caught in Kokkini Hani.

Threats to Global Biodiversity

Global biodiversity is under severe pressure from factors like overfishing and pollution. The Mediterranean, home to about 800 marine non-indigenous species, faces the greatest invasion. Roughly 500 of these species, known as Lessepsian species, entered through the Suez Canal, upsetting the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem.

Overfishing : Reduces predator populations.

: Reduces predator populations. Pollution : Degrades marine habitats.

: Degrades marine habitats. Invasive Species: Including around 500 Lessepsian species from the Red Sea.

These factors, coupled with increased marine traffic and the expansion of the Suez Canal, have led to a shift in Eastern Mediterranean biodiversity, which now resembles the Red Sea.

Adaptability and Predation

Lagocephalus sceleratus is a strong and flexible predator:

Diet : Feeds on crustaceans, fish, and cephalopods.

: Feeds on crustaceans, fish, and cephalopods. Adaptability: Possesses advanced dental structures to crush hard prey and materials.

Potential Solutions

Addressing the L. sceleratus issue involves:

Industry Collaboration : Establishing laboratories with pharmaceutical companies to isolate TTX.

: Establishing laboratories with pharmaceutical companies to isolate TTX. Economic Opportunities: Creating jobs and supporting fishermen through controlled fishing activities.

These efforts can help manage the population and explore the toxin’s pharmaceutical applications, providing economic and ecological benefits.