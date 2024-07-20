CrowdStrike Update Affects Flights in Grece

The Microsoft global system failure caused widespread disruption across various industries.

Airports experienced delays and cancellations, affecting thousands of flights.

Backup systems were crucial in mitigating the chaos.

Both Windows and Microsoft 365 services were impacted.

A global system failure caused by an update by CrowdStrike crashed Microsoft’s operating systems. This incident caused substantial delays and cancellations for 1,390 international flights, disrupting airports and various industries worldwide.

Major international airports grappled with information system failures, primarily affecting the boarding and disembarking processes. Heraklion’s “Nikos Kazantzakis” airport faced secondary issues, leading to aerial traffic congestion rather than runway problems. To manage the situation, traditional check-in methods were employed.

AEGEAN Airlines informed customers that global air transport issues had minor effects on its operations. However, system outages affected some online services and flight schedules.

Businesses worldwide—including banks, airlines, telecommunications companies, and media outlets—were paralyzed. The London Stock Exchange and other prominent institutions reported that Windows workstations displayed error screens, blocking access. In Australia, similar issues arose, impacting banking applications and supermarket systems. Britain’s Sky News halted live broadcasts, apologizing for the inconvenience.

By around 2 pm, Microsoft announced that the root cause of the issue had been resolved. Nevertheless, residual effects continued to impact some Office 365 applications and services.

At Athens’ “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport, backup systems, such as check-in procedures, were activated to address malfunctions primarily on the ground. Despite these efforts, delays persisted due to the significant problems faced by foreign airports, like those in Berlin and Zurich. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their airlines for updates.

The collapse of Microsoft’s systems led to a wide-reaching “short circuit,” freezing operations across industries globally. Backup measures and alternative methods were crucial in mitigating the damage, but the fallout from this digital disaster underscored the vulnerabilities in our reliance on technology.