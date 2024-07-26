Very High Risk of Fire on Saturday in Crete

Crete faces a very high fire risk (category 4) for Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Region of Crete under Red Code mobilization.

Ban on activities that can spark fires.

Prohibited areas in various municipalities.

The Civil Protection of the Region of Crete announces that the General Secretariat of Civil Protection’s daily Fire Risk Forecast Map indicates a very high fire risk (category 4) for all of Crete on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Consequently, the General Secretary of Civil Protection has declared a Red Code mobilization for the region.

All civil protection services and technical teams are fully mobilized. This includes activating the necessary human resources and deploying essential materials and equipment to address any emergencies.

Banned Activities

The Civil Protection of the Region of Crete reminds everyone of the prohibitions to prevent fire outbreaks:

Burning or using fire on crop residues, grasslands, etc.

Smoking in beehives.

Performing hot work (welding, cutting, etc.).

Using outdoor grills.

Launching “Sky Lanterns” (flying lanterns or balloons).

Setting off fireworks.

Entry, stay, and movement of persons and vehicles in high-risk areas, including highly protected forest ecosystems, NATURA areas, forests, parks, and other vulnerable regions as defined by local authorities.

Updated fire prediction map for Greece shows Crete in the very high alert area.

Prohibited Areas by Municipality

Lasithis:

Azilakodasos, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Vathi, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Thryptis, Municipality of Ierapetra Kalo Chorio – Meseleori, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Selakano, Municipality of Ierapetra Kyparissodasos Kritsas, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Dasos Krusta, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Vai, Sitia Municipality (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM only)

Heraklion:

Symis, Municipality of Viannos Rouvas – Zaros, Municipality of Gortyna and Municipality of Phaistos Koudoumas, Municipality of Gortyna Keris, Municipality of Maleviziou Fourni, Municipality of Archana – Asterousia Youchta, Municipality of Archana – Asterousia Epanosifi, Municipality of Archana – Asterousia

Rethymno

Municipality of Rethymno: Peri-urban forest Evligia Peri-urban forest Prof. Ilias Peri-urban forest of Agios Ioannis Reforestable area south of I.M. Arkadiou Alsyllio area of Paradisos Armena

Municipality of Agios Vasilios: 6. Peri-urban forest of Kissos 7. Peri-urban forest of Agouseliani 8. Peri-urban forest of Ag. Ioannou 9. The area around Kourtaliotis Springs to Preveli Lake 10. Preveli Lake area, excluding beach sands, but including palm forest west of the lake

Municipality of Mylopotamos: 11. Margarita Gorge



Chania:

European trail E4 Balos-Falasarna, Municipality of Kissamos European trail E4 Krios-Elafonisi, Municipality of Kantanou-Selinou European trail E4 Sougia-Gyaliskari, Municipality of Kantanou-Selinou European trail E4 Sougia-Agia Roumeli, Municipalities of Kantanou-Selinou and Sfakion Kathiana Windmill Park, Municipality of Chania Prevantorio-Pefka, Municipality of Chania Forest of Agios Mattheos, Municipality of Chania Agios Ioannis-Forest, Municipality of Gavdos Forest of Corfu, Municipality of Gavdos

Relevant maps showing the boundaries of these prohibited areas are available online at Region of Crete Civil Protection Maps.

Citizens are asked to adhere to these prohibitions, stay informed through official channels, and follow authorities’ instructions.

Emergency Contact Numbers:

199: Fire Department

112: European Emergency Number

1591: Forest Policy Inspection

100: Police (ELAS)

108: Port Authority

166: Emergency Medical Services (EKAB)

For more details on fire protection guidelines, visit: Civil Protection Guidelines.