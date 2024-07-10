Hellenic Chamber of Hotels Unveils Emergency Accommodation Platform

Last Friday, July 5, the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels introduced a new electronic platform (Emergency Accommodation Platform) to the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection. The platform is designed to accommodate citizens in hotel rooms during natural disasters. Developed by the Chamber’s IT team, the platform manages the entire relocation process for those affected by emergencies.

Official Announcement and Attendees

The Emergency Accommodation Platform was officially revealed at a meeting attended by Evangelos Tournas, Deputy Minister of Climate Change and Civil Protection, and Alexandros Vassilikos, President of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

Platform Access and Usage

The Emergency Accommodation Platform will be accessible to:

Public Authorities : Including the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection, responsible for its operation.

: Including the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection, responsible for its operation. Hoteliers : To register available rooms for emergency use.

: To register available rooms for emergency use. Citizens : Seeking safe accommodations during disasters.

: Seeking safe accommodations during disasters. Hellenic Chamber of Hotels: The creator and maintainer of the platform, handling updates and upgrades.

How the Platform Operates

The platform’s operating steps include:

The Civil Protection (CP) registers an event on the platform and sends automated messages to hotels in selected areas to submit offers for rooms and basic necessities.

Hotel owners receive emails and SMS notifications and then submit their offers on the platform.

They manage reservations and complete check-in and check-out through the platform.

Those affected receive a message from 112 and apply for temporary housing via the platform.

The CP help desk can also register applications for those affected.

The CP finalizes hotel reservations and informs the hotel and the affected individuals.

The platform includes a screen with a map and statistics for real-time event monitoring.

Minister Tournas expressed gratitude for the Chamber’s voluntary support during emergencies. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni emphasized that these initiatives demonstrate the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels’ professionalism and vital role as an advisor to the state.

The Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, emphasized that this initiative showcases the professionalism and essential role of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels as a key advisor to the state. She highlighted the exceptional cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism, various agencies, the tourism sector, and the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection. This collaboration is vital for addressing the effects of the climate crisis and efficiently managing emergency conditions caused by natural disasters.

Strengthening visitor safety is crucial for Greece’s position as a top tourist destination in a competitive global market. The Ministry of Tourism fosters necessary synergies and partnerships to achieve this goal.

President Vassilikos noted that Greek hoteliers are once again demonstrating their social commitment in the face of the climate crisis. The Chamber has provided Civil Protection authorities with a modern digital tool that automates and speeds up the process of providing temporary accommodation and essential supplies. He stressed that these significant challenges can be effectively addressed only through the collaboration of the private sector and the state.

Reportage in Greek: Ξενοδόχοι: Ενισχύουν τους μηχανισμούς θωράκισης της προστασίας των πολιτών από φυσικές καταστροφές