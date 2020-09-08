Wizz Air Stops Flights on Three Lines to Split Airport

Pin 0 Shares

According to Croatian Aviation, Wizz Air has changed its summer flight schedule on three routes to Split Airport. The airline has been operating fairly normally despite the pandemic, but several lines into the country are now being halted temporarily.

The low-cost airline operates only to Split Airport, seasonally, with a summer flight schedule. Wizz Air resumed traffic from Split to four destinations, one more than the previous year, including a new line from Dortmund added this year. Wizz Air flights Split to London (Luton Airport), Warsaw, and Katowice will now be stopped.

The Split – Warsaw line is currently operating three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The last flight on this line has been announced for Saturday, September 19.

The Split – Katowice line also operates three times a week, on the same days as the line from Warsaw, and the last flight is announced for Saturday, September 19.

The Split – London Luton line operates twice a week, every Monday and Friday. This line will be in traffic for slightly longer. The last flight will be on Monday, September 28.

A completely new route, Split – Dortmund, is announced as a year-round line, and Wizz Air offers flights through the entire winter flight schedule three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Regular traffic in the winter months will depend on demand and restrictive measures.

Source: Total Croatia News