In 2002, I spontaneously purchased a house in Jelsa on Hvar. Unfamiliar with the island’s charm, it was only after exploring the town and seeing a map titled “One of the 10 most beautiful islands in the world” that it became clear this place was special. This stunning gem has continuously earned its spot among the world’s most beautiful islands, an accolade confirmed by the influential Conde Nast Readers Awards.

Evolution and Investment in Tourism

The early 2000s saw Hvar’s hotels recovering from the Homeland War, with little attention to quality. However, notable change began in 2006 with substantial investments by Suncani Hvar Hotels, elevating hospitality standards. This progress climaxed in 2019 with the inauguration of the Palace Elisabeth Hvar Heritage Hotel, the first five-star establishment just off the main square. This transformation reflects Hvar’s steady rise in luxury accommodation and tourism appeal.

Hvar’s appeal remains unwavering. The island was named the 3rd best in Europe and 7th in the world in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2024. Hvar offers a rich mix of historic and cultural experiences, from its old town, known as the “Queen of the Dalmatian Islands,” to quaint squares, ancient buildings, and a medieval fortress overlooking the Adriatic Sea. The vibrant nightlife adds to its charm, making it an unforgettable destination.

Argophilia journalists are set to investigate and report on Hvar’s continuous allure next week. With nominations in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 and the Wanderlust Readers Travel Award, more accolades could be on the horizon. The island’s magic transcends months, offering a paradise for every type of visitor.

Hvar stands as a timeless jewel, a paradise ready to enchant visitors with its natural beauty and sophisticated allure blend. Whether exploring ancient streets or enjoying the vibrant nightlife, every moment on Hvar feels like discovering a well-guarded secret. Plan a visit and experience the island’s unending charm.