England Adds 7 Greek Islands to Travel Quarantine List

Travelers to England must now self-isolate for 14 days after arriving on seven of Greece’s island getaways. In the announcements by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday, the affected islands were Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini, and Zakynthos.

According to reports, Shapps’ announcement is part of a new regional approach to quarantine, which will see islands treated separately to their mainland countries.

After the announcement, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development office (FCDO) updated its travel advice for Greece, recommending only essential travel to the islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.

Meanwhile, Easyjet CEO Johan Lundgren was cited by BBC saying the measures were “too little, too late”. The government has been under constant pressure from the aviation industry to do something about the damage being done to their business.

The Welsh government has also applied the same measures for travelers returning from Crete, Zakynthos, Mykonos, Lesvos, Paros, and Antiparos. And back in September, Scotland announced that travelers arriving from anywhere in Greece are required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.