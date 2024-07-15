Heatwave Crisis in Croatia: Red Alert Issued

Croatia faces an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 104°F.

A red alert was declared nationwide, hitting 99°F in some regions.

Seawater temperatures reach 82°F.

Health risks include heatstroke and dehydration.

Similar high temperatures and alerts in central and southern Europe.

Italy issues red alerts in seven cities, including Rome.

A recent heatwave caused a major power outage in the Balkans.

Croatia Heats Up Under Unrelenting Sun

A severe heatwave has struck Croatia, triggering a red alert across the country as temperatures skyrocket to 37 degrees Celsius (99°F) in the northeastern Slavonia and southern Dalmatia regions. Seawater temperatures have also risen to 28 degrees Celsius (82°F), offering little relief.

With the mercury soaring, the threat of heatstroke looms. Symptoms can range from headaches and dizziness to severe conditions like a rapid heartbeat and loss of consciousness. The Croatian Red Cross advises caution, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and cool.

Heatstroke Symptoms: Headaches and dizziness Discomfort and agitation Red, dry skin and rapid heartbeat Possible loss of consciousness



Heatwave Sweeps Europe

The heatwave’s impact extends beyond Croatia, affecting regions from Italy to Romania. Italian officials have also declared a red alert in seven cities, urging citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Rome’s authorities have even introduced a digital app to help residents locate public drinking fountains as the city hits 38°C (100°F).

The recent heatwave is not just a regional inconvenience but a stern reminder of the broader implications of climate change. With more extreme weather patterns becoming commonplace, countries must brace themselves for future climatic challenges. Countries and citizens alike need to adopt proactive measures to ensure safety during these hazardous conditions.