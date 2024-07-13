Croatia’s Vineyard Tops Europe’s Scenic List

Vinarija Rizman crowned Europe’s most beautiful vineyard

DFDS analyzed 20,000 Google reviews to determine top scenic vineyards

Italy and France rank high, but Croatia takes the lead

A study examining over 20,000 Google reviews has determined the most picturesque destinations. While vineyards focus on producing quality wines, their setting among rolling hills and sunlit landscapes adds to their charm. Europe is abundant with these scenic vineyards, perfect for wine tasting and photography.

DFDS Study on Scenic Vineyards Using an analysis method that searched for terms like ‘beautiful,’ ‘picturesque,’ and ‘scenic,’ DFDS compiled a beauty score for each vineyard. The top-rated vineyard, scoring an impressive 97.9 out of 100, is Vinarija Rizman in southern Croatia. This family-operated vineyard spans 23 hectares and includes over 1,700 olive trees, surpassing renowned regions in Italy and France.

The Charm of Europe’s Best Vineyards Italy secured the second and third spots with Poggio del Moro Boutique Winery and Winery San Giorgio a Lapi, both nestled between Florence and Rome. France entered the list with Château de la Crée, positioned fifth, closely followed by the English Oak Vineyard in the UK.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Vineyards in Europe Vinarija Rizman, Croatia Poggio del Moro Boutique Winery, Italy Winery San Giorgio a Lapi, Italy Abaia Winery and Vineyard, Albania Château de la Crée, France English Oak Vineyard, United Kingdom Kastel Sikuli, Croatia Quinta do Jalloto, Portugal Momik WineCube, Armenia Vitis Winery, Croatia



Upcoming Visit by Argophilia Journalists In light of Vinarija Rizman’s ranking, Argophilia journalists plan to visit the vineyard next week. Their aim is to deliver an in-depth exploration of this stunning location.

Conclusion Vinarija Rizman’s win over famous wine regions underscores Croatia’s potential as a leading wine destination. The blend of efficient wine production and striking natural beauty makes these top vineyards must-visit spots for enthusiasts and tourists alike.