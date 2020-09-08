Speleologists Discovered True Vastness of Dominica Cave

Pin 0 Shares

According to expert speleologists in Slovakia, the massive Domica Cave near Rožňava has recently been discovered to be 8,127 meters in length, according to the newest findings. This means that the overall Domica-Baradla cave system exceeds 30 kilometers in length.

The cave is a significant part of the Aggtelek Karst and Slovak Karst cross-border cave network that actually stretches into the Aggtelek National Park across the border in Hungary. The cave belongs to a complex of more than 700 caves, many of which have been explored over centuries.

The speleologists say the cave was once measured at 5.5 kilometres, and that even the new measurement may not encompass a final depth of the massive cave. however, the newest number is not necessarily final. speleologist Zdenko Hochmuth told TASR Newswire:

“We have high hopes that we will succeed in connecting one cave that is about 400 metres long and only four metres away from Domica.”

Jaroslav Böhm directed excavations of the cave back in the 1930s, but there has been a human presence in these caves since way back in the Paleolithic era.

Source: Slovak Spectator