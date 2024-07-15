Europe’s Most Picturesque Vineyard is in Croatia

Croatian vineyard crowned Europe’s most beautiful

Study analyzed over 20,000 Google reviews

Family-run Vinarija Rizman tops the list with a score of 97.9 out of 100

Over 20,000 Google reviews were analyzed by ferry operator DFDS to discover which European vineyards are the most scenic. The study focused on words like “beautiful,” “picturesque,” and “scenic,” each contributing to a beauty score. Vineyards, nestled in high-altitude hills with warm, sunny climates, combine productivity with exceptional natural beauty.

Croatia Takes the Crown

Leading the list of stunning vineyards is Vinarija Rizman in southern Croatia, boasting a near-perfect score of 97.9 out of 100. This family-owned vineyard spans 23 hectares and includes over 1,700 olive trees, setting it apart from iconic regions in Italy and France.

Italy ranks second and third with Poggio del Moro Boutique Winery and Winery San Giorgio a Lapi, both situated between Florence and Rome. France’s Château de la Crée appears in fifth place, followed closely by the English Oak Vineyard in the UK.

Top 10 Most Beautiful Vineyards in Europe

Vinarija Rizman , Croatia

, Croatia Poggio del Moro Boutique Winery, Italy

Winery San Giorgio a Lapi, Italy

Abaia Winery and Vineyard, Albania

Château de la Crée, France

English Oak Vineyard, United Kingdom

Kastel Sikuli, Croatia

Quinta do Jalloto, Portugal

Momik WineCube, Armenia

Vitis Winery, Croatia

Vinarija Rizman offers a serene retreat perfect for wine enthusiasts and nature lovers. Owned by the renowned Štimac family, the estate’s history began with their great-grandfather, who planted the first vines, establishing a rich tradition. Mihovil Mijo Popich, affectionately known as Rizman, dedicated himself to meticulously cultivating the first vineyards in the early 20th century. Today, the estate spans 23 hectares of lush vineyards and 1,700 olive trees, all carefully tended by hand.

Idyllic Setting : The vineyard is located in Komarna, an emerging wine-growing region in Croatia. The Štimac family has pioneered the development of new vineyards and olive groves here since 2006.

: The vineyard is located in Komarna, an emerging wine-growing region in Croatia. The Štimac family has pioneered the development of new vineyards and olive groves here since 2006. Organic Practices : As advocates for organic production, they have encouraged other producers in the Komarna region to adopt similar practices.

: As advocates for organic production, they have encouraged other producers in the Komarna region to adopt similar practices. Local Varieties: Around 90% of the vineyard’s produce includes Indigenous varieties like Plavac mali, Pošip, and the rare Tribidrag.

Experiences at Vinarija Rizman

Visitors can unwind on the outdoor terrace, enjoying panoramic sea views while sampling exquisite wines. One standout is the Rizman Pošip, a dry white wine with aromas of ripe yellow fruits, wildflowers, and citrus notes. The estate offers:

Wine Tasting : Available every working day from April to November, featuring various tasting experiences paired with local delicacies.

: Available every working day from April to November, featuring various tasting experiences paired with local delicacies. Accommodation : A newly opened room is available for guests to stay onsite, providing a full immersion into the vineyard experience.

: A newly opened room is available for guests to stay onsite, providing a full immersion into the vineyard experience. Historical Chapel: The Chapel of Sveti Mihovil (St. Michael), the first building on the vineyard, stands at the highest peak, 253 meters above sea level. It houses a statue of St. Michael from the Monte Gargano Shrine in Italy.

Exploring these vineyards offers a taste of exquisite wines and allows one to immerse oneself in breathtaking landscapes. Detailed findings can provide further insights for those eager to discover more about the study.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that an Italian region is offering €30,000 for new residents, and TripAdvisor has hailed the Eiffel Tower as Europe’s top attraction.