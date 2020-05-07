Wizz Air Announces Routes from London-Luton to Greece

Pin 2 Shares

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced its newest routes from London-Luton for this summer. According to the news the airline restarted commercial routes from London Luton and Vienna on May 1. In the coming days, in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the carrier intends to launch new routes to summer destinations in Greece, Portugal, and Morocco.

Wizz Air told Reuters, that Zakynthos, Heraklion, Corfu, and Rhodes are first on their list of Greek destinations, with Faro in Portugal, and Marrakesh in Morocco on to open up as well.

The flights to Greek destinations are expected to take off in early July in keeping with Athens authorities’ intentions to incrementally ramp up international tourism. Wizz Air was cited on social media:

“Summer warmth with a splash of social distancing – check out our newest routes from London-Luton and visit Greece’s most fabulous islands and the beaches of the Algarve from this summer or go for a treasure hunt in Marrakesh from October. Plan ahead…”

Wizz Air said it has introduced enhanced health and safety measures in and out of its cabin, which includes all wearing face masks, thorough cleaning of the aircraft each day, offering sanitizing wipes and social distancing rules.

The airline announced the launch of five new routes that will connect to Abu Dhabi in the UAE with Budapest and Bucharest from June 2020 and with Cluj-Napoca, Katowice, and Sofia from September 2020 subject to aviation activities resumed in the respective countries.