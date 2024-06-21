EasyJet Cancels Flights from Naples and Milan to Sitia Airport

easyJet has unexpectedly cancelled its scheduled flights from Naples and Milan to Sitia Airport (IATA: JSH, ICAO: LGST).

Starting in June and continuing until the end of August, easyJet intended to operate three weekly flights to Sitia Airport—two from Naples and one from Milan. However, the company has unexpectedly cancelled its scheduled flights: the announcement came a mere five days before the flights were due to commence.

According to easyJet, the cancellation was due to safety concerns related to the lack of protective measures for hawks, seagulls, crows, eagles, and other wildlife in the area identified during the company’s inspection. This decision disappointed Sitia, as there were high hopes for the growth of the local economy.

The Mayor of Sitia, Giorgos Zervakis, highlighted the Municipal Authority’s efforts, including an out-of-court protest to the relevant ministry, which unfortunately yielded no results. He expressed his frustration and stressed the Municipal Authority’s commitment to improving the airport’s infrastructure.

Official figures indicate that in May, the airport experienced a 101% increase in passenger arrivals, a 66% rise in departures, and an 83% overall increase in total passenger numbers for 2024 compared to 2023 on domestic flights. May 2024 saw the highest number of domestic flight passengers in the last nine years, with over 3,800 passengers, surpassing the previous record of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, Sitia Airport welcomed 6,952 passengers, compared to 3,607 passengers in the same period of 2023, achieving an 87% year-on-year increase.