Aegean Airlines Hits Record Passenger Traffic in Q2 2024

Q2: 4.4 million passengers, an 8% increase

H1: 7.3 million passengers, a 9% increase

Q2: 9% more seats, totalling 5.4 million

11% rise in available seat kilometres in H1

13% rise in international traffic to/from Athens in Q2

Aegean Airlines is on track for a record-breaking year, marking significant increases in passenger traffic. The airline served 4.4 million passengers in the second quarter, up 8% from the previous year. Despite the traditionally weak first quarter, the first half of the year saw a 9% increase, reaching 7.3 million passengers compared to the same period in 2023.

Boost in Seating and Capacity

The airline offered 9% more seats during the second quarter, totalling 5.4 million available seats. This brings the annual total to over 19.8 million seats, reflecting a 9% growth from 2023. The available seat kilometres, which indicate passenger capacity per kilometre, rose by 11% in the first half of the year, reaching 9.5 million.

International passenger traffic to and from Athens grew by 13% in the second quarter, hitting approximately 2 million travellers. This growth supports the company’s srategy to increase frequencies to major European hubs and markets in Germany, England, Cyprus, Turkey, and the Gulf and Baltic countries.

Foreign passenger numbers in Thessaloniki rose by 12% in the second quarter, reaching 292,000. Overall, Thessaloniki welcomed 500,000 foreign passengers in the first six months, reinforcing its status as a year-round destination.

Aegean Airlines’ Enhanced Connectivity and Regional Growth

The Athens hub has solidified its role as a major attraction for international arrivals from distant markets outside the EU. This contributes significantly to balanced growth in both domestic and global networks.

Aegean’s increased interconnectivity with major European long-haul hubs such as London, Frankfurt, Istanbul, and Dubai has played a crucial role. These connections channel passenger traffic through Aegean’s domestic network to Greek island destinations.

Meanwhile, Fraport Greece-managed regional airports set a new passenger traffic record in the first half of 2024 compared to the last year.