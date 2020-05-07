Argophilia

Greek Islands Are Ready for Your Next Travel Dream

- May 7th, 2020 11:57 am

The city of Sitia in the east of Crete

It’s summer in Greece. A global pandemic in full swing curbs the enthusiasm to travel but Greeks are hopeful. Greek Maritime Affairs Minister Yiannis Plakiotaki announced that the country’s islands will soon reopen for tourists provided that strict rules and protection measures are in place.

For example, ferries will carry 50% less passengers to comply with social distancing requirements.

“We have managed to limit the number of (coronavirus) cases on the islands to protect the health of the islanders. We have also ensured an uninterrupted connection between the islands and mainland Greece,” Plakiotaki said in a media statement.

The minister plans to announce the opening timetable in the next days.

