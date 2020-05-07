Greece Transport Minister Karamanlis Says Monday Begins Next Phase

Pin 13 Shares

Starting next Monday, Greece’s infrastructure and transportation will enter the next phase of coronavirus restrictions easing alongside retail openings.

Greece’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis told reports this week that the schedules of means of transport will expand with inline routes and times reduced. and will get it inline routes in buses and metro with the χρονοαποστάσεις be reduced to 5 minutes.

The transport minister also noted that the vast majority of people are wearing masks in public transportation and that later this week taxis will be allowed an additional passenger.

On domestic flights, the minister says there is currently a directive (NOTAMS) in force until 18 May. He stressed, however, that on 18 or 25 May, depending on the spread of the virus and the recommendations of experts, the government will make further decisions.

With regards the international flights noted that Greece expects European Union decisions very soon on the matter of interconnected transportation among the states. Last week the ministry said a huge effort was underway to achieve a greater frequency of passenger services.

Meanwhile, it’s a major concern to ensure safe transport conditions during the pandemic. The ministry is still urging the public to continue to show the same responsible, conscientious attitude, to avoid unnecessary travel and to wear a mask when using public transportation.

