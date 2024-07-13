Marabu Airlines Plans Flights to Crete in 2025

Marabu Airlines opens a new base at Cologne/Bonn Airport on October 11.

Autumn 2024: Launch of New Connections

Marabu Airlines, a sister airline of Condor, will inaugurate a new base at Cologne/Bonn Airport this autumn. Starting October 11, travellers can book flights to popular sun-soaked destinations, enhancing travel convenience as temperatures drop in Germany.

Daily Flights: Hurghada Fuerteventura Tenerife



Using the advanced Airbus A320neo, Marabu will connect Cologne/Bonn with prominent tourist locations in Egypt and the Canary Islands. This move aims to cater to the increasing demand for warm-weather escapes as the autumn season sets in.

With Marabu Airlines, we can welcome a new addition that is opening a base at our airport just in time for the popular autumn holiday season. We are delighted that our new partner is offering flights to three destinations that are particularly attractive for passengers when it gets colder again in Germany. The already planned expansion of the range of connections to the sun will offer our passengers an even greater choice from next summer. Thilo Schmid, Chairman of the Management Board of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH

Summer 2025: Ambitious Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Marabu Airlines intends to significantly expand its operations at Cologne/Bonn Airport by the summer of 2025. Starting from the end of April, three aircraft will be stationed at the airport, increasing the number of destinations to eleven.

New Destinations: Jerez de la Frontera, Spain Chania, Crete

Additional Summer Destinations: Mallorca Gran Canaria Faro, Portugal Corfu, Kos, and Rhodes in Greece



Just over a year after its launch, Marabu has established itself as a major player in the European holiday flight market. The expansion has been successfully completed and we can now concentrate on growth. With Cologne/Bonn, Marabu is opening its first base in western Germany with a very attractive catchment area. We are very much looking forward to welcoming even more passengers from the Rhineland on board with us in future. Axel Schefe, CEO of Marabu

Travellers can anticipate more options and greater convenience as Marabu Airlines expands its Cologne/Bonn Airport services. Starting this autumn, the airline aims to make travel to sought-after vacation spots more accessible, setting the stage for a grand expansion in the summer of 2025. With tickets already available for booking, Marabu Airlines is set to offer an enhanced travel experience, catering to both winter sun-seekers and summer vacationers.