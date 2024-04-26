Unionized Workers’ Strike in Greece on May 1st Travel Advisory

In observance of May Day, unionized employees affiliated with multiple unions, including The Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) and the Greek General Confederation of Labor (GSEE), intend to go on strike throughout Greece on May 1 from 00:01 to 23:59. Union leaders have issued a call for participation in the work suspension from employees across all sectors, including members of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), the principal union representing maritime labourers. Additionally, as of 11:00, ADEDY and GSEE have urged striking employees and supporters to gather in Klafthmonos Square in Athens to demonstrate.

Nationwide transportation, maritime, and business disruptions are probable on May 1 and could persist into the early hours of May 2. The scheduled Athens protest will probably attract sizable audiences. Anticipated are further demonstrations in the urban areas of Greece, accompanied by increased security measures near every protest site. It is not inconceivable that confrontations between protesters and law enforcement officers could escalate into physical altercations.

Verify all rail, maritime, and air travel arrangements before departure. Anticipate widespread disruptions in services and business operations. As a precautionary measure, constantly avoid protests. Adhere rigorously to all directives issued by law enforcement personnel. Without delay, vacate the area at the first indication that a security breach may ensue.

MINOAN LINES itineraries due to the 24-hour strike of the GSEE

Due to the Greek Union of Railways’ proclaimed 24-hour Panhellenic strike on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (from 00:01 to 24:00), MINOAN LINES notifies the travelling public that its planned routes will run by the following schedule:

HERACLEIO – MILOS – PIRAEUS , H/S/F FESTOS PALACE

Departure from Heraklion, 21:00

Arrival in Milos , 02:10

Arrival in Piraeus, 06:30

Piraeus – Heraklion , H/S/F KNOSSOS PALACE

Departure from Piraeus 23:00

Arrival in Heraklion, 06:30

Non-approach to the Port of Milos

FOR THE IGOUMENITSA—BRINDISI LINE: The H/S/F KYDON PALACE will next sail at 14:00 on May 2, 2024, from the port of Igoumenitsa and arrive in the port of BRINDISI at 20:30 on the same day. The ship’s planned overnight stay on 02.05.2024 was cancelled.

For more information, the main passengers are requested to contact their travel agent or the Central Agencies of Minoan Lines through the Panhellenic Reservation Number 801-11-75000 (from a landline), the central agencies, or the company’s port offices (Heraklion: 2810-399899, ​​2810-330327, Piraeus: 210-4145744, 210-4080028, Athens: 210-3376910).