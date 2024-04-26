With over a billion travel-related searches and 10 billion travel saves in a single year, Pinterest is a wealth of inspiration for maximising your next vacation. Take a look at the Summer 2024 Travel Report to see what’s trending on the popular image-sharing platform.

Eight of ten Pinterest users plan their summertime adventures there every week. Searches for “travel vision board” and “packing guide” have increased by 210% and 480% since last year as tourists prepare for life-changing adventures and create bucket lists.

And, according to the Pinterest Summer 2024 Travel Report, wellness travel will rule this year. When the daily grind wears them out, tourists want a digital detox and comfort in peaceful settings and revitalising activities. Bid farewell to congested cities and welcome off-the-beaten-path locations that provide peace and self-discovery. Other growing trends include adventure travel for those seeking excitement and amazement and nature travel.

Cabin in the mountains – Hovden, Norway (Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash)

Quiet life travel

Pinners are looking for a vacation that offers a much-needed break from the never-ending hum of connection and digital distractions. Many popular natural locations provide just that.

Solo travel +35%

Travel journal pages +155%

Glamping aesthetic +260%

Wellness retreat aesthetic +90%

Cabin in the mountains +180%

Village vibes +145%

Countryside +60%

Island life +30%

Forest walk +30%

National park +250%

Caving. (Photo by Jason Gardner on Unsplash)

Adventure travel

After the cocoon of post-pandemic lockdowns, a deep passion for “adventure activities” (searches up 45% year on year) appears to be spreading around the globe.

Luxury safari lodge +110%

Scuba diving photography +60%

Mountaineering +40%

Trekking +40%

Adventure camping +44%

Caving +40%

Water park rides +170%

Hiking trail +94%

Canoeing +35%

Train journey +90%

Cathedral Gorge, Nevada, USA (Photo by Kiki Falconer on Unsplash)

Mysterious places

These undiscovered treasures, which range from dreamy natural sceneries to old, whispering ruins, captivate artists and beckon travellers seeking transcendence and spiritual enlightenment.

Places on earth that do not feel real +240%

Mysterious places on Earth +40%

Haunted places +155%

Calming nature +340%

Ancient cities +75%

Exploring abandoned places +230%

Lost places +40%

Beautiful places in the world +150%

Road trip. (Photo by Alex Jumper on Unsplash)

Gen Z spotlight: Crossroads quest

Gen Z Pinterest users are looking for road vacations and group travel as more and more accessible, reasonably priced ways to divide expenses and be spontaneous.

Comfy road trip outfit +250%

What to bring on a road trip +66%

Road trip snacks +65%

Places to go with friends list +50%

Nature with friends +50%

Dhule, Maharashtra, India (Photo by Gyan Shahane on Unsplash)

Top trending destinations and interest for each

With Pinterest, people are starting passionate and purposeful trips rather than merely finding new places to visit. Their interests and travel open up a world of enlightening experiences that expand their perspectives and strengthen cultural bonds.

London lifestyle +340%

South African food +320%

Santorini party +300%

Goa nightlife +270%

Summer in Brazil +250%

Bali vibes +195%

History of Myanmar +170%

Rural India +100%

Singapore culture +100%

Morocco aesthetic +90%

Your one-stop shop for everything travel, Pinterest promises excitement and adventure at every step, whether you’re putting together the best itinerary or becoming an expert at packing light.