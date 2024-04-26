With over a billion travel-related searches and 10 billion travel saves in a single year, Pinterest is a wealth of inspiration for maximising your next vacation. Take a look at the Summer 2024 Travel Report to see what’s trending on the popular image-sharing platform.
Eight of ten Pinterest users plan their summertime adventures there every week. Searches for “travel vision board” and “packing guide” have increased by 210% and 480% since last year as tourists prepare for life-changing adventures and create bucket lists.
And, according to the Pinterest Summer 2024 Travel Report, wellness travel will rule this year. When the daily grind wears them out, tourists want a digital detox and comfort in peaceful settings and revitalising activities. Bid farewell to congested cities and welcome off-the-beaten-path locations that provide peace and self-discovery. Other growing trends include adventure travel for those seeking excitement and amazement and nature travel.
Quiet life travel
Pinners are looking for a vacation that offers a much-needed break from the never-ending hum of connection and digital distractions. Many popular natural locations provide just that.
- Solo travel +35%
- Travel journal pages +155%
- Glamping aesthetic +260%
- Wellness retreat aesthetic +90%
- Cabin in the mountains +180%
- Village vibes +145%
- Countryside +60%
- Island life +30%
- Forest walk +30%
- National park +250%
Adventure travel
After the cocoon of post-pandemic lockdowns, a deep passion for “adventure activities” (searches up 45% year on year) appears to be spreading around the globe.
- Luxury safari lodge +110%
- Scuba diving photography +60%
- Mountaineering +40%
- Trekking +40%
- Adventure camping +44%
- Caving +40%
- Water park rides +170%
- Hiking trail +94%
- Canoeing +35%
- Train journey +90%
Mysterious places
These undiscovered treasures, which range from dreamy natural sceneries to old, whispering ruins, captivate artists and beckon travellers seeking transcendence and spiritual enlightenment.
- Places on earth that do not feel real +240%
- Mysterious places on Earth +40%
- Haunted places +155%
- Calming nature +340%
- Ancient cities +75%
- Exploring abandoned places +230%
- Lost places +40%
- Beautiful places in the world +150%
Gen Z spotlight: Crossroads quest
Gen Z Pinterest users are looking for road vacations and group travel as more and more accessible, reasonably priced ways to divide expenses and be spontaneous.
- Comfy road trip outfit +250%
- What to bring on a road trip +66%
- Road trip snacks +65%
- Places to go with friends list +50%
- Nature with friends +50%
Top trending destinations and interest for each
With Pinterest, people are starting passionate and purposeful trips rather than merely finding new places to visit. Their interests and travel open up a world of enlightening experiences that expand their perspectives and strengthen cultural bonds.
- London lifestyle +340%
- South African food +320%
- Santorini party +300%
- Goa nightlife +270%
- Summer in Brazil +250%
- Bali vibes +195%
- History of Myanmar +170%
- Rural India +100%
- Singapore culture +100%
- Morocco aesthetic +90%
Your one-stop shop for everything travel, Pinterest promises excitement and adventure at every step, whether you’re putting together the best itinerary or becoming an expert at packing light.