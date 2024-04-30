May Day Strikes to Disrupt Travel and Transport

On May 1st, Labor Day strikes are expected to cause significant disruptions to public transportation in Greece, particularly in major cities such as Athens. Organized by influential labour unions, including the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY), and the Greek General Confederation of Labor (GSEE), these strikes are a protest against the government’s decision to shift the Labor Day holiday to May 7th. Some see Labor Day as more than just a holiday – it is a day for unions to express worker grievances through strikes.

In Athens, three rallies are planned for Wednesday morning – at 10:30 a.m. in Syntagma Square, 11 a.m. in Klafthmonos Square, and at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

Railway workers have declared a 24-hour strike, causing the cessation of metro, tram, and electric railway services. According to the Athens Metro Workers’ Union (SELMA), the Athens Metro will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Work stoppages will last from the start of the shift until 9 a.m. and then continue from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Bus services will be temporarily halted in the morning and resume operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, ships will remain docked due to a strike organized by the Panhellenic Seamen's Federation, starting at 12:01 a.m. on May 1st and lasting until midnight.

The planned demonstration in Athens will likely attract many unionized workers and onlookers. Anticipated demonstrations are expected to occur in other urban areas across Greece, with increased security measures near protest sites. Confrontations between protesters and law enforcement may occur, possibly leading to physical altercations.

Travellers should confirm all rail, maritime, and air travel arrangements before departure. Anticipate significant disruptions to services and business operations. As a safety measure, it is advisable to steer clear of protests and strictly follow the instructions given by law enforcement personnel. If there is a potential security breach -like clashes between labor crowds and security forces and police, it is essential to leave the area quickly.