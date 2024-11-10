Now on TK Flights: My Travel Buddy Toy Sets

Turkish Airlines has introduced a refreshed collection of toy sets for its youngest passengers on international flights lasting over five hours. The My Travel Buddy series comes with five distinct sets curated to suit different journey lengths. These sets transform the flying experience into an enjoyable adventure while inspiring kids to start their own toy collections.

The new toy sets for long-haul flights are expertly designed to cater to specific age groups, targeting children aged 2–6 and 7–12. This collection, featuring the five adventurous members of the Turkish Airlines Kids Club, aims to meet the developmental needs of young travelers.

My Travel Buddy toys: pilot hat, tangram, airplane miniature.

Each set includes a mix of educational and imaginative items. The tangram puzzle enhances problem-solving skills and spatial awareness, while the camping set nurtures an early sense of environmental responsibility. These kits are more than just toys; they provide emotional support. Plush toys offer comfort and security, while pilot hats and airplane miniatures, retained from previous collections, continue to ignite children’s curiosity and foster an interest in aviation. Activity booklets paired with crayons promote fine motor skills, and engaging activities highlighting Türkiye’s cultural heritage introduce children to new and enriching experiences.

Aligned with Turkish Airlines’ commitment to sustainability, every toy in the new sets is crafted from eco-friendly and recycled materials. “Through our ‘My Travel Buddy’ initiative, we aim to instill environmental responsibility in young travelers,” an official told Argophilia, underscoring the brand’s dedication to nurturing eco-conscious youth.

For more information about these innovative offerings, please visit Turkish Airlines.