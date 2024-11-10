UK Government Issues Travel Warning for Cyprus and Türkiye

UK government officials have issued a critical update for travellers to Cyprus, Türkiye, and other countries.

The UK Foreign Office has urgently updated travel guidance for some 18 nations, including Cyprus and Türkiye, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The cause of the alert is the elevated tensions between Israel and neighbouring states, including Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Israel, Libya, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.

The alert has gone out to UK tourists planning trips outside the European Union. The wording suggests that travel insurance could be invalidated for those who travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The warning cites the ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Lebanon, suggesting the hostilities could expand overnight, especially if Türkiye is drawn into the conflict.

Last month, Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Then, on 26 October, Israel carried out military action against Iran. Over the last few days, Israeli attacks have killed at least 53 people and injured 161 others, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

This brings the total Lenanon incursion deaths to 3,103 deaths and 13,856 injuries since October.

The travel advisors advised UK citizens to monitor travel advice and the media for the rapidly developing situation. Travellers are also urged to follow and contact FCDO Travel on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

At least 43,469 Palestinian people, mostly women and children, have been killed and 102,561 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since 7 October 2023.