EU Finalizes Landmark Air Passenger Rights Reform After 12-Year Standby

After more than 12 years of deadlock, the European Parliament and Member States have reached a historic agreement to overhaul EU air passenger rights.

Despite heavy lobbying from member states to weaken rules, original delay compensation payouts remain intact (€250 to €600).

Airlines are officially prohibited from charging hidden fees for correcting ticket names or seating parents away from their minor children.

Under leadership from the Cypriot presidency, airlines can no longer force passengers to use mobile apps or create online accounts to manage tickets.

The regulation awaits formal ratification, with an implementation grace period expected to bring the rules into full effect by 2027.

For over a decade, the corridors of Brussels have been a battleground over what an airline owes the person sitting in coach. Air travel has changed dramatically since the current rules were penned—dominated by ultra-low-cost carriers turning basic conveniences into line-item upcharges. Now, after 12 years of intense negotiations, European Union member states and the European Parliament have finally landed a comprehensive reform package.

The breakthrough represents a definitive consumer victory, pushing back against intense airline lobbying that sought to dilute passenger protections. For the millions of travelers navigating European airspace, the new accord doesn’t just preserve the financial safety nets already in place; it systematically strips away some of the most frustrating predatory fees introduced by carriers over the last decade.

The Compensation Blueprint

The hardest-fought aspect of the new legislation is the preservation of cash compensation for delayed or canceled journeys. The final agreement maintains the existing, robust financial tiers.

€250: For delayed short-haul flights.

For delayed short-haul flights. €400: For delayed medium-haul flights.

For delayed medium-haul flights. €600: For delayed long-haul flights.

Note on Carrier Fault: These payouts remain mandatory only when the delay or cancellation is within the airline’s control. For extraordinary circumstances such as severe weather, cash payouts are waived, but the airline’s strict duty of care—providing meals, refreshments, and hotel accommodation—remains firmly binding.

Stripping Away the Hidden Fees

Beyond the headline compensation numbers, the reform tackles the everyday financial traps that have long irritated holidaymakers. Chief among these is the abolition of name-change fees. Currently, correcting a simple typographical error on a ticket can cost more than the original flight. Under the new rules, correcting or changing a name must be processed free of charge.

Similarly, the EU is ending the practice of monetizing family safety. Airlines will be legally obligated to seat parents directly next to their minor children without charging a seat-selection premium.

Furthermore, the legislation takes a direct swing at aggressive digital forcing tactics. Championed by the Cypriot presidency, the rules dictate that travelers cannot be forced to download a smartphone app or open a digital account to access or manage their tickets. This specific clause addresses a highly controversial industry shift pioneered by low-cost giant Ryanair in November 2025, when the carrier began mandating app usage for digital check-ins, a move that alienated tech-averse passengers and left travelers stranded without digital access.

The Baggage Compromise

The reform is not an absolute sweep for consumer advocates, however. The European Parliament failed to pass its proposal requiring airlines to carry small cabin bags or trolley suitcases free of charge. Budget carriers will still retain the right to charge separate fees for overhead luggage. However, a transparency clause dictates that flight comparison websites must always display the total ticket price inclusive of a cabin bag from the initial search page, preventing bait-and-switch pricing tactics.

96-Hour Rule: Airlines must proactively text or email passengers regarding their rights and alternative routes within 96 hours of a flight disruption.

Airlines must proactively text or email passengers regarding their rights and alternative routes within 96 hours of a flight disruption. Standardized Claims: A mandatory, universal EU claim form will replace individual airline portals to streamline the refund process.

The agreement now moves to formal, bureaucratic rubber-stamping by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. Once finalized, airlines will be granted a strict one-year transition window to overhaul their ticketing systems, booking engines, and internal policies, putting the concrete launch date for these protections on track for mid-2027.