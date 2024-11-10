Budapest’s Public Transit Eliminates Dog and Bike Fees in 2025

A small white mixed-breed dog sits quietly on a bus seat beside its owner. This scene could soon become more common in Budapest. Starting in January 2025, many in Hungary will find public transport costs reducing, thanks to new policies.

The city council has approved an initiative that permits carrying a dog or a bicycle without additional tickets for those with a valid transport pass. As stated by Vitézy Dávid, “The assembly accepted my proposal; thus, from January 2025, there is no need for an extra ticket for your dog or, where allowed, your bicycle alongside your own pass.” More details on the proposal can be read—in Hungarian—on Facebook:

Previously, travelling with a dog or bicycle on the BKK network required an extra ticket or pass. The current rules allowed bicycle transport only on specific hill-country routes, which are being expanded. The policy aims to simplify the process: for those affected, there will be no more double-scanning of codes on single-door buses.

The proposal encourages more users to commit to public transport by offering added transport benefits. As Vitézy explained, “I believe offering this extra travel right will encourage pass usage and speed up boarding.”

For regular commuters with monthly, quarterly, or annual Budapest passes, or Pest county or national passes, this means a cost-effective option of including one dog and one bicycle in their journeys. This new policy is a practical choice if a bike suffers a flat tyre or when weary travellers need assistance during steep climbs in Budapest’s hilly areas. With these changes, Budapest aims to make public transport a more accessible and efficient choice for all.

Starting January 2025, passengers can enjoy this added convenience, bringing their furry friends or bicycles aboard without worrying about extra charges.