Hellenic Seaplanes Launched First Cross-Border Network Between Greece and Albania

Hellenic Seaplanes completed its maiden international flight, directly linking the historic mainland city of Ioannina with the Albanian coastal destination of Vlore. This mission stands as the first time two nations in Southeast Europe have been connected via commercial seaplane corridors, rewriting the rules of cross-border travel in the Balkan peninsula.

The operation serves as the practical debut of an expansive, multi-national transit ecosystem. Prompted by a formal invitation from the Albanian government, the flight paths connecting Ioannina to Vlore and the lake city of Pogradec are designed to establish a template for rapid, high-quality tourist mobility. By utilizing liquid runways, the network targets coastal zones, island archipelagos, and landlocked lakes that currently lack direct, conventional aviation options.

Ioannina Clears the Water Runway

Hours before the aircraft taxied out for its cross-border departure, critical structural progress was finalized on the ground. A high-level meeting at Ioannina City Hall brought together Hellenic Seaplanes President and CEO Nicolas Charalambous, Ioannina Mayor Thomas Begas, and private aviation specialist George Verbis to iron out the municipal roadmap.

During the session, the Municipality of Ioannina delivered a long-awaited update: the complex administrative licensing procedures for the Lake Pamvotida Water Airport have been fully completed. Regional authorities are moving immediately to launch the official public tender process, looking to select a specialized contractor tasked with the physical construction and daily management of the lakeside facility. The completion of this base transforms Ioannina into a pivotal logistics junction for flights heading deep into the interior Balkans.

Following the briefing, Mayor Thomas Begas emphasized the economic potential of the new air links:

“Today’s flight represents a highly positive and promising step for our region, as it demonstrates in practice the potential offered by the development of a modern seaplane network across the wider region of Epirus and the Balkans. I had the pleasure of meeting with Hellenic Seaplanes founder, President and CEO Mr. Nicolas Charalambous, as well as Mr. George Verbis, who is active in the field of VIP helicopters and private aircraft and collaborates with the company. We had the opportunity to exchange views on the important prospects opening up for Ioannina through new forms of air connectivity and high-quality tourism”.

Exporting Greek Aviation Expertise

Having already assembled the largest footprint of licensed water airports within domestic Greek territory, Hellenic Seaplanes is turning its attention to international expansion. The ultimate corporate strategy looks past simple point-to-point tourism routes, aiming instead to brand Greece as the central authority for seaplane infrastructure management across the Mediterranean basin.

The corporate architecture involves a phased rollout across the Adriatic and Ionian seas, with long-term plans aiming to connect regional hubs down through North Africa. By designing, licensing, and operating these water airports in partnership with foreign governments, the venture is setting up a unified, standardized transit network across multiple maritime borders.

“The Greece–Albania flight is the first step of a broader vision that aims to position our country as a key player in creating the first seaplane network in the Mediterranean. Greece does not only export tourism. It can also export expertise, infrastructure, innovation, and a new model of sustainable connectivity for the entire region,” said Nicolas Charalambous, CEO of Hellenic Seaplanes.