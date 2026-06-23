The seasonal air link between northeastern Greece and Crete has officially returned. As of Thursday, June 18, flights between Alexandroupoli’s Democritus Airport and Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport are back in operation, restoring a connection that has been a staple for the region over the past four years.

Flight Schedule and Operation

The service, operated by SKY Express under Greece’s Public Service Obligation (PSO) program, will run twice weekly through mid-September using Airbus aircraft with a capacity of approximately 200 passengers.

Mondays: Arrival in Alexandroupoli at 12:15; departure for Heraklion at 13:05.

Arrival in Alexandroupoli at 12:15; departure for Heraklion at 13:05. Thursdays: Arrival in Alexandroupoli at 19:50; departure for Heraklion at 20:25.

Market Demand and Potential Extensions

According to Stelios Zantanidis, Director of Alexandroupoli Airport, the route maintains a strong passenger base. Current data shows a split of 60 percent of travelers heading to Heraklion and 40 percent traveling toward Alexandroupoli. Zantanidis noted that demand remains high enough that extending the seasonal service beyond September is a possibility currently under consideration.

Future Expansion: The Lesvos Connection

Beyond the current Heraklion route, officials are advancing plans to integrate Mytilini (Lesvos) into the network.

New Connectivity: The proposal aims to include Mytilini as an intermediate stop on the existing Alexandroupoli-Sitia route.

The proposal aims to include Mytilini as an intermediate stop on the existing Alexandroupoli-Sitia route. Timeline: This adjustment is part of the most recent tender for subsidized domestic routes and is slated for inclusion in flight schedules by early 2027.

Christodoulos Topsidis, Governor of East Macedonia and Thrace, said that this expansion is a key move toward building stronger ties between the Thrace region, Lesvos, and Crete.