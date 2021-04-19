TUI Russia Pledges 300,000 Tourists to Vacation in Greece

Pin 0 Shares

A recent trip to Moscow by Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis is already reaping benefits as TUI Russia says it will bring 300,000 Russian tourists to Greece this year. The announcement comes with the caveat that travel restrictions are lifted between the two countries.

TUI’s Taras Demura made the announcement on the occasion of Theoharis’ meetings in Moscow this past week. GTP quoted the TUI Russia boss saying:

“A precondition for this is for Russia and Greece to take all the necessary decisions so that on May 14 there can be a resumption of air traffic between our countries without restrictions.”

Also according to the news, once restrictions are lifted between Russia and Greece, TUI Russia plans to launch charter flights to Crete from Moscow and Yekaterinburg, as well as to Corfu from Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and Kazan. TUI will offer travel packages to resorts across Greece including Santorini and Zakynthos.

Greece has begun lifting some restrictions on a path to fully reopen to tourists from many nations May 14th. Russia is one of the countries on the larger list to cooperate in gradually removing restrictions. Theoharis also said Russian travelers who have received the Sputnik V vaccine will be accepted.

Zarina Valeriyevna Doguzova (left) with Greece’s Theoharis (at right) Tourism Ministry photo

Theoharis also met with the head of the Federal Agency for Tourism of Russia Zarina Doguzova (above image) during his time in Moscow.

Greece has begun lifting quarantine requirements for international travelers arriving from the USA, UK, EU, UAE, Serbia and Israel on proof of vaccination, immunity, or with a negative PCR test on arrival. According to the latest reports, the travel ban for visitors and for Greek residents will be lifted as of May 14.