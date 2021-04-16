Argophilia

Travel news you want to read.

Russia’s Vladimir Potanin Backs New Sochi Resort

- April 16th, 2021 12:23 pm

NASA image of Krasnaya Polyana and the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center near Sochi, Russia

NASA image of Krasnaya Polyana and the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center near Sochi, Russia

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin’s Interros Holding and its partner Vasta Discovery will invest $1 billion in a new Sochi resort in the Caucasus overlooking the Black Sea.

Potanin, Russia’s richest billionaire according to Forbes, will be a key driving force behind the year-round Vasta Valley resort planned for 2025. The new resort will take advantage of the existing infrastructure of ski resorts in the area, where the 2014 Winter Olympics were held.

Demand for domestic tourism is up in Russia, due to coronavirus-related restrictions on foreign travel. According to the news, Potanin and his partners will ante up their personal wealth and leverage loans to complete the resort project.

The project will install 80 km (50 miles) of new alpine skiing pistes. The reports say the resort will be able to welcome 1.5 million people a year. Potanin’s nearby ski resort Rosa Khutor, where the BoogelWoogel 2021 festival was just held, currently hosts 2 million people a year.

Phil Butler

About Phil Butler

Phil is a prolific technology, travel, and news journalist and editor. A former public relations executive, he is an analyst and contributor to key hospitality and travel media, as well as a geopolitical expert for more than a dozen international media outlets.

Previous:
Next: