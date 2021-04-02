BoogelWoogel 2021 Aims to Set Digital Swimsuit Downhill Record

Pin 0 Shares

On April 1, registration started for a truly bizarre event, an attempt at a world downhill record in swimsuits.

Skiers and snowboarders from around the world will congregate online for this year’s modified version of the famous BoogelWoogel high-altitude carnival downhill ski event. Organizers have developed a unique digital platform and are preparing a special online broadcast of this event.

Earlier this year, the organizers of BoogelWoogel began receiving a flood of applications from foreign participants wanting to be part of the 2021 version of the famous downhill festival in Sochi, Russia. However, due to restrictions on leaving their country, most who might participate are not currently allowed. So, the people behind BoogelWoogel decided that despite the pandemic, they would create an event accessible to everyone, anyhow. In a world weary of restrictions and uncertainty, what could be more uplifting than joining the skiers descending the mountains at the resort “Rosa Khutor”, in Russia? And the best way for scantily-clad skiers to do this is via an online event!

Participants will shoot a local video in the selfie format during the descents on their home slopes, and then send their image to even organizers. The idea is to unite the “whole world” on one screen, and conduct a broadcast that will connect different cities and countries worldwide. At 14:00 (Moscow time) on April 9 and at 12:00 (Moscow time) on April 10, skiers and snowboarders will first go down the mountain in carnival costumes, then in shorts and swimsuits. Each on his or her own, but still all together! Nikita Girin, Director of BoogelWoogel had this to say about the upcoming event:

“To make the idea work, it is important that everyone who wants to register in time, and then follow the prompts from the organizers. Of course this will be a real world-class oddity, connect online or come to the RosaHutor resort to experience the energy of the carnival together with us.”

Participants and spectators may watch the broadcast in the BoogelWoogel group in VKontakte and on the carnival website boogelwoogel.ru. Each participant will be able not only to show the skill of snow-rolling but also to share their emotions live! Also, for the first time this year, a live broadcast will be organized from the descents, which will take place on April 8 and 9. Nikita Girin also offered this:

“This year, the snow-rolling gods favor us! The snow in the resorts has nowhere to go, and as a result, we will experience a unique phenomenon, when the ski season will be extended to the beach. For the first time, the “skating season” and the “swimming season” in Sochi will become one. We feel this is symbolic. After all, BoogelWoogel unites not only skiers and snowboarders from different cities and countries, but even winter and summer.”

This fifth-anniversary BoogelWoogel will be held from April 7 to 11, 2021 at the Rosa Khutor resort in the Mountain Olympic Village. The main events will traditionally take place on the ski slopes. The most long-awaited of them will be the descent in swimsuits, which is scheduled for April 10. Traditionally, all skiers and snowboarders prepare for the descent from the mountain in carnival costumes. The rhythm of all BoogelWoogel will be set by the ski band. The carnival program will be decorated with skiing and snowboarding in carnival costumes in the pool, the Miss BoogelWoogel beauty contest.