TUI and AIDA Will Restart Greek Cruises in May

German cruise operators TUI and AIDA have announced the relaunch of their cruise programs in May. TUI said it will start its cruises on May 13 from Crete, with six dates currently open for booking. The company said port calls will include Rhodes, Piraeus, and Chania, or Corfu, Katakolo, and Piraeus.

According to the news from ANA, AIDA Cruises will start accepting bookings on April 20 and will launch seven-day cruises as of May 23 from Corfu, calling at the ports of Crete, Rhodes, Katakolo, and Piraeus. A total of 22 dates will be available by October 22, added the company.

Also, Friedrich Joussen, who runs TUI, told BBC his company is still confident that Summer 2021 can be saved. The executive stated that the company is relying on vaccines to save the day. He also expressed confidence that current vaccines will be effective against new strains of COVID-19.