A Weekend with Children in Moscow

Moscow is one of the world’s liveliest, most cosmopolite cities, with a rich assortment of heritage sites, cultural institutions, carefully landscaped parks and gardens, shops for all budgets, cozy cafes, restaurants, entertainment, and everything you can think of for a memorable staycation. With such a fantastic tapestry of things to do and see, it is hard to pick just a few to fit into a weekend with children.

Moskvarium

Visit the Museum of Unique Dolls on Pokrovka St. 13 ( Muzey Unikal’nykh Kukol ). This museum showcases antique and one-of-a-kind dolls collected by Yulia Vishnevskaya. The museum offers tours, puppetry workshops, and other activities that will fascinate the little ones. All dolls are antiques and collected from all over the world. A new porcelain doll collection added recently counts more than 6000 items. This addition makes the Museum of Unique Dolls one of the largest of its kind in the world.



Spend time outdoors: Sad imeni Baumana is a gem of a park, with playgrounds, children’s theater and clubs, and all kinds of outdoor summer activities, including concerts and entertainment for all ages.



Swim with the dolphins at the Moskvarium. Opened in 2015, this oceanography and marine biology center is already one of the top family-friendly attractions in Moscow. It boasts the largest aquarium in Europe, far from the sea, with some 80 water tanks providing exceptional habitat for over 12,000 marine and freshwater animals. Besides the aquarium, the Moskvarium offers visitors the opportunity to swim with dolphins, a beguiling water show, and all kinds of hands-on activities for kids.



Hours of splashing fun, rain or shine, at Kva-Kva Park : this indoor waterpark has slides galore, waterfalls, whirlpools, water playgrounds, and many things that will entertain the entire family. Two restaurants cater to hungry guests. You’ll find everything you need, from pizza to burgers, salads, and even delicious desserts to tame your cravings.



The Kremlin in Izmailovo is a fairy-tale-inspired destination that will captivate your children. Some of its main attractions include the Museum-Theater of Russian Toys, the House of Fairy Tales “Once Upon a Time,” the Children’s Interactive Museum “Grandfather’s Attic,” Baba Yaga’s Hut with access to an observation deck offering spectacular views of the Kremlin in Izmailovo, the Museum of Miniatures “World History in Plasticine,” and the Moscow Museum of Animation. Sure, there are many things for adults, including restaurants, workshops, and live entertainment. You can spend a whole day at the Kremlin in Izmailovo and still leave longing for more. You can reach this destination in less than forty minutes by car when you drive from Mamaison All-Suites Spa Pokrovka Hotel.



Visit the Central House of the Children of Railway Workers at Novaya Basmannaya Ulitsa, 14c1. This is mainly an educational center for young Muscovites, but it also offers entertainment programs for the public. They have concerts, exhibitions, festivals, competitions, and many other events. The building housing the culture center dates from the 19th century. It is a wonder of architecture, with splendid Moorish, Gothic, and Baroque interiors, intricately patterned parquet, stained-glass windows, and a striking Greek-style staircase.



Kremlin in Izmailovo

These are just some of the exciting attractions that will make your weekend with children in Moscow an unforgettable experience. Close to Mamaison All-Suites Spa Pokrovka Hotel, you will also find several stores selling children’s apparel and toys. Most cafes and restaurants are child-friendly too. Book a family package to enjoy discounts of up to 20% on your next stay and other perks, including free accommodation and meals for children aged 12 and under, as well as surprises and entertainment for the little guests in the play area of ​​the hotel.