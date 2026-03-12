Tampere Opens Smart Tourism Year With Ceremony and Hashtag Sculpture

The Finnish city of Tampere has officially begun its year as the 2026 European Capital of Smart Tourism, marking the occasion with an opening ceremony, the unveiling of a new hashtag sculpture in the city centre, and a visit by a European Commission delegation.

The title, awarded by the European Commission, recognises cities that demonstrate strong performance in innovation, sustainability, accessibility, and cultural heritage, with Tampere selected for its combination of digital services, sustainable tourism policies, and strong local identity.

The opening event also included the formal handover of the award and the presentation of the city’s programme of activities for the year, which will involve cooperation with tourism businesses, regional partners, and destinations across Finland.

According to European officials, Tampere serves as a model for combining technology, nature, and culture to enhance the visitor experience while supporting residents.

“Tampere was selected as the European Capital of Smart Tourism because it stood out in the competition for the way it brings together accessibility, cultural heritage, and digital innovation to enhance the visitor experience. The city combines ambitious local initiatives with inclusive access to nature and culture, and smart digital services that benefit both visitors and residents. Experiences like Tampere’s will also help inform the EU’s upcoming Sustainable Tourism Strategy, as we work with destinations across Europe to support innovative, resilient, and high-quality tourism,” said Magda Kopczyńska, Director-General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission.

Smart Tourism Year Expected to Boost International Visibility

City officials say the title gives Tampere a major opportunity to strengthen its international tourism profile, especially in markets interested in sustainable travel, digital services, and authentic cultural experiences.

The programme for 2026 will focus on cooperation with local businesses, promoting Finnish culture, and developing tourism products that combine urban life with nature.

During the opening ceremony, the city also presented its smart tourism plans to partners from across the country, encouraging collaboration and exchange of best practices.

The newly unveiled hashtag sculpture in the city centre symbolises the city’s focus on digital identity, social media visibility, and modern tourism communication.

Tampere’s tourism strategy highlights experiences that mix traditional Finnish culture with modern innovation, including its famous sauna culture, natural surroundings, and family-friendly attractions.

“The international visibility that comes with winning this title is invaluable for Tampere. It allows us to showcase key highlights, such as the Moomins and our saunas, as tourism attractions that combine nature and urban culture. The city is continuously launching new initiatives and developing smart tourism themes,” said Jari Ahjoharju, CEO of Visit Tampere.

Officials say the recognition is also expected to contribute to the European Union’s broader work on sustainable tourism policy, as destinations seek ways to manage growth while improving residents’ quality of life.