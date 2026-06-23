Tampere Crowned European Capital of Smart Tourism 2026

Tampere, Finland, has been named the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2026 by the European Union, an honor recognizing the city’s success in implementing innovative strategies for sustainable, accessible, and future-oriented tourism. The award specifically highlights the city’s commitment to inclusive travel and its ability to seamlessly blend vibrant urban life with pristine natural landscapes, offering travelers an authentic alternative to mass tourism.

The World’s Sauna Capital

Since 2018, Tampere has held the official title of “Sauna Capital of the World,” boasting over 70 public saunas—the highest density in Finland. Visitors can experience a spectrum of traditions, from the historic to the contemporary:

Historical: The Rajaportti Sauna, opened in 1906, is the oldest public sauna still in operation in Finland.

The Rajaportti Sauna, opened in 1906, is the oldest public sauna still in operation in Finland. Modern & Cultural: Establishments like the Sauna-Restaurant Kuuma offer Nordic cuisine alongside sauna sessions, while Serlachius Art & Sauna merges artistic immersion with relaxation.

Establishments like the Sauna-Restaurant Kuuma offer Nordic cuisine alongside sauna sessions, while Serlachius Art & Sauna merges artistic immersion with relaxation. Traditional: Authentic experiences include smoke saunas at Niemi-Kapee and unique yurt-style sauna temples featuring guided ceremonies.

Nature and Connectivity

Tampere integrates nature into daily urban life, with forests and lakes located just minutes from the city center.

Accessibility: The “Outdoor Express” shuttle provides easy, inclusive access to regional national parks.

The “Outdoor Express” shuttle provides easy, inclusive access to regional national parks. Active Travel: Cyclists can utilize the “Lake Trails,” a network of routes through the lake district that allows for flexible tour lengths and integrated boat trips.

Cultural Highlights and Sustainability

The city is home to the world’s only Moomin Museum, featuring the original works of author and illustrator Tove Jansson, which celebrate values of tolerance, friendship, and connection to nature.

Tampere’s sustainability efforts are equally forward-looking:

The city aims to become climate-neutral by 2030.

Through the “Think Sustainably” program, visitors can identify certified eco-friendly businesses. To prevent greenwashing, the city is tightening regulations, requiring businesses to substantiate sustainability claims with recognized certifications.