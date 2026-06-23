- A temporary €3 duty applies to small packages purchased from non-EU platforms.
- Applies to orders up to €150.
- The fee is charged per distinct product type in the shopping cart.
- The regulation takes effect July 1, 2026, and is slated to remain in force until 2028.
Starting July 1, consumers purchasing goods from international platforms—such as Temu, AliExpress, and Shein—will face a new, temporary customs duty of €3 per item. This regulation is designed to address concerns regarding unfair competition and to enhance oversight of the millions of small parcels entering the European market each year.
How the Per-Product Calculation Works
The fee structure is calculated based on the variety of items in a shopping cart rather than the total order value.
- If a consumer orders multiple units of the exact same product, the €3 duty is applied only once for that item.
- If the cart contains different product categories, the €3 fee is added separately for each distinct item type.
The measure is expected to disproportionately impact lower-cost goods, which constitute the majority of purchases made through these international e-commerce platforms. While the regulation is framed as a tool for better market management and control, shoppers should expect a noticeable increase in the final checkout price for budget-friendly imports. This temporary measure is currently scheduled to be in effect until 2028.