Tree Planting Event in Chania Invites Locals and Visitors to Join

A voluntary tree-planting event will take place on Sunday, March 15, in Chania, at the Flora and Fauna Park of the Technical University of Crete, with the participation of local organisations, volunteers, and visitors who wish to help protect the natural environment.

The event will run from 10:00 to 14:00 in the university campus park area and aims to strengthen green spaces while promoting environmental awareness among residents and tourists.

The initiative is organised by the Property Management and Development Company of the Technical University of Crete, with the support of the environmental organisation We4all, the waste management company DEDISA, the Municipality of Chania, and volunteer groups.

Organisers say the action is open not only to locals but also to visitors staying in Chania who would like to take part in a hands-on activity connected with nature and sustainability, offering tourists a different kind of experience beyond the usual sightseeing.

Participants will help plant trees and other plants in the park, contributing to a greener, more welcoming space for the local community and visitors to the area.

Event Details

Contact phone: 28210 37071

Organisers encourage everyone to participate, noting that such actions help preserve Crete’s natural landscapeand createg opportunities for visitors to connect with local life in a meaningful way.