Twelve New Traditions Enter Greece’s Intangible Heritage Register

Twelve new cultural traditions from across Greece have been officially added to the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, in a decision that also highlights their growing importance for cultural tourism and regional identity.

The Ministry of Culture announced, as part of the ongoing implementation of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which Greece has applied since 2006.

With the new additions, the national register now includes 164 cultural elements and one recognised Good Safeguarding Practice.

The decision was taken following a systematic evaluation by the Directorate of Modern Cultural Heritage and the National Scientific Committee responsible for applying the UNESCO Convention.

Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni stressed the importance of preserving traditions not only as historical memory, but also as a living resource for communities and local economies.

“The registration of twelve new elements and Good Practice in the National Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with communities and institutions, with the aim of preserving traditions and passing them on to younger generations, is a recognition of the living tradition that connects communities with their local history and identity. Each element we record reflects the rich diversity of our intangible cultural heritage, the skills, imagination, and collective memory of our people. Preserving it is not only an act of respect for the past, but also a valuable investment in the continuity and renewal of the community.”

Officials note that many of the registered traditions are closely linked with local festivals, gastronomy, music, and community events, making them particularly valuable for thematic tourism, cultural travel, and experiential tourism, sectors that continue to grow in Greece.

The 12 New Elements Added to the National Intangible Heritage List

Sun-dried Malvasia wine of Monemvasia, Crete, and Paros: A historic sweet wine made from sun-dried grapes, once one of Europe’s most famous exports, is now revived through traditional cultivation and winemaking, attracting wine tourism and gastronomic travel.

A unique New Year's Eve competition where neighbourhood groups build detailed ship replicas and sing traditional carols, celebrating the island's maritime history and drawing visitors during the winter holidays.

A ritual cooking tradition brought by Asia Minor refugees, where meat and wheat are boiled overnight in large cauldrons and shared with the community, combining memory, faith, and collective celebration.

Traditional sweet and savoury fritters are prepared for festivals, weddings, and holidays, reflecting the social role of food in village hospitality and local gastronomy tourism.

Holy Week traditions involving floral decoration and large public processions make this one of the most important religious-cultural events in the region.

A humorous carnival parade reenacting a traditional wedding, with music, costumes, and local food, attracting visitors interested in folk celebrations.

Improvised two-line verses expressing emotion, humour, and social commentary, a central part of Cretan identity and a key element of cultural experiences offered to visitors.

A musical tradition with regional styles across Greece, essential to festivals, weddings, and cultural events that contribute to the country's tourism appeal.

A post-Easter ritual dance with human pyramids and traditional singing, preserving community identity and attracting visitors to local celebrations.

A traditional lace-making technique still practiced by local artisans, linked with costume heritage and cultural workshops.

A festive procession with handmade boat structures, satire, music, and fire rituals, reflecting the island's naval history and strong community participation.

Spring songs performed by girls carrying flower baskets, a tradition connected with seasonal rituals and rural life.

Good Safeguarding Practice From Lemnos Links Culture With Tourism

Alongside the twelve traditions, the Ministry also recognised a Good Safeguarding Practice developed in Lemnos, focusing on the preservation of cultural and agricultural heritage through community participation.

The programme connects traditional crafts, local food production, education, and cultural documentation, while also supporting small producers and gastronomic tourism through certification, workshops, and cultural events.

Officials say such initiatives demonstrate how intangible heritage can support sustainable tourism, local development, and regional branding, especially in rural areas.