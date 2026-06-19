A new study suggests that summer may be one of the most expensive seasons for German consumers, with many spending significantly more than they originally intended.

According to research commissioned by Joybuy, 52 percent of Germans report exceeding their planned summer budgets. One in five respondents said they struggle to stay within their spending limits during the warmer months.

The findings point to spontaneous purchases as a major contributor to seasonal overspending. Travel, leisure activities, and weather-related purchases often create unexpected expenses that can quickly add up. More than half of those surveyed (54 percent) noticed that summer products become more expensive during particularly hot periods.

The study also highlights the cost of last-minute shopping. Nearly one-third of respondents (29 percent) admitted paying extra for faster delivery to ensure that urgently needed summer items arrived on time.

Forgotten Essentials Add to Costs

Many summer expenses stem from simple oversights. The survey found that 58 percent of Germans have forgotten important items before a holiday or day trip and later had to replace them at short notice.

Among the most commonly forgotten essentials were:

Sunscreen – 34 percent

Sunglasses – 28 percent

Mobile phone chargers – 26 percent

These unplanned purchases often occur when consumers have fewer shopping options and less opportunity to compare prices.

Demand for Seasonal Discounts

With summer spending continuing to rise, many consumers would welcome opportunities to save on larger purchases. The study found that 59 percent of respondents support seasonal discount campaigns that would help them plan major summer-related expenses more effectively.

The results suggest that while summer remains a popular season for travel and outdoor activities, many households are increasingly aware of the financial impact of spontaneous purchases, forgotten essentials, and seasonal price fluctuations.