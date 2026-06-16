Hong Kong is hosting the fourth edition of the FIDE World Team Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships, marking the very first time the prestigious event has been staged in East Asia.

To compete, every elite squad must include at least one female grandmaster and one recreational amateur rated under 2000 Elo.

German entrepreneur and WR Chess founder Wadim Rosenstein is exploiting this rule to play the amateur board alongside his hired world champions.

The eccentric WR Chess lineup includes World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, American star Fabiano Caruana, and the 34th Prime Minister of Mongolia, H.E. Zandanshatar Gombojav.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Hong Kong entered the elite chess calendar as Magnus Carlsen, the undisputed World No. 1 and five-time World Champion, took the stage at the Rosewood Hong Kong to open the FIDE World Team Rapid & Blitz Championships.

Staged at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai from June 17–21, the tournament marks a massive logistical and cultural milestone for East Asian sports administration.

Over 300 elite players representing more than 50 nations have descended upon the city, chasing a €500,000 prize fund. Yet, while the numbers are staggering, the real story lies in the bizarre human tapestry assembled by the tournament’s favorite squad: WR Chess.

Why Millionaires Share the Board

Unlike traditional, strictly segregated tournaments, the FIDE World Team Championships rely on a unique roster dynamic. Squads cannot simply stack six elite grandmasters and cruise to victory. The tournament regulations force a democratic blend of gender and skill levels, requiring teams to field an active female player and a designated amateur competitor.

This specific loophole has paved the way for the most unusual corporate-sporting experiment in modern history. Wadim Rosenstein, the 35-year-old German tycoon behind WR Group Holding, financed the star-studded squad out of his personal wealth under one condition: he gets to play.

Rosenstein will personally occupy the Under-2000 Elo amateur board, physically sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with the players he employs.

WR Chess Roster Breakdown:

[🏆] Board 1: Magnus Carlsen (World No. 1, Norway)

[🇺🇸] Board 2: Fabiano Caruana (Former Challenger, USA)

[🇲🇳] Board 3: H.E. Zandanshatar Gombojav (34th PM of Mongolia)

[💼] Board 4: Wadim Rosenstein (Amateur / Team Founder, Germany)

The eccentricities do not stop at the corporate level. Joining the billionaire and the grandmasters is His Excellency Zandanshatar Gombojav, the 34th Prime Minister of Mongolia. A deeply passionate competitive player, Gombojav is trading the quiet corridors of statecraft for the intense, clock-smashing pressure of rapid and blitz chess, bringing unprecedented political weight to the international tour.

A Galaxy of Rivals in Wan Chai

While WR Chess enters the tournament as the heavy favorite, their path through the 12-round Swiss rapid event and the brutal knockout blitz pools will face relentless resistance from deep regional syndicates.

The competition features highly specialized, formidable rosters designed to exploit the tournament’s unique formatting:

Dragon Chilling (China): An all-Chinese powerhouse squad anchored by classical World Champion Ding Liren, alongside reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun and top-tier grandmaster Wei Yi.

An all-Chinese powerhouse squad anchored by classical World Champion Ding Liren, alongside reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun and top-tier grandmaster Wei Yi. Team MGD1 (India): The defending World Rapid Champions, leaning heavily on India’s explosive new golden generation, including world-beater Arjun Erigaisi and junior phenomenon Pranav V.

The defending World Rapid Champions, leaning heavily on India’s explosive new golden generation, including world-beater Arjun Erigaisi and junior phenomenon Pranav V. Uzbekistan: A tightly knit national syndicate built entirely around teenage prodigies, featuring top-ten star Nodirbek Abdusattorov and current World Championship Challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

“Hong Kong is not just hosting a chess tournament; it is establishing a permanent landmark on the global chess map,” FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich stated during the opening press conference. “This event is built entirely for the spectators. It is fast, highly international, and entirely team-driven.”

For local spectators in Wan Chai, the tournament offers a rare spectacle: elite grandmasters executing deep grandmaster strategies on one board, while a German billionaire and a Mongolian statesman desperately fight to survive their own matches just inches away under the same uniform. Play officially begins Wednesday afternoon.