Survey Shows the Dutch Favor Greece for Her Sunny Beaches and Smiles

Each year, it seems like more and more visitors arrive in Greece from the Netherlands. A recent survey by Griekenland.net attempts to explain why the Dutch love traveling to Greece so much. Hitting the Beach and all-inclusive vacations seem to appeal most to Dutch travelers.

According to the survey, a large percentage of travelers associate Greece with sea, sun, and fun vacations. May to September, Dutch visitors seem to prefer Kreta of Zakynthos for their summertime memories. Riht behind the welcoming beaches, Greece’s legendary hospitality was tops on the Dutch list.

After hours of sunning and swimming, Netherlands tourists seem to enjoy Greek cuisine more than any other facet of Greek hospitality. The survey found that traditional Greek cuisine ranked high for traveler expectations, and especially the Greek mezzes. A total of 16% of respondents highlighted Greek food as a big reason they enjoy traveling to Greece.

Finally, the Dutch seem to enjoy Greece’s archaeological wonders a lot too. And right behind the Acropolis and Crete’s Knossos Palace, Mother Nature tops their favorites.