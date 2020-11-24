P&O Cruises Puts All Cruises On Pause Until Spring 2021

Pin 0 Shares

P&O Cruises has extended the cruise line’s sailing pause until next April, halting all cruises over the second-wave across Europe.

According to the news, the company wanted to restart the Caribbean as early as February. Company President Paul Ludlow said:

“With hopeful news headlines clearly we do not want to extend our pause in operations any further than absolutely necessary, but given the ever-changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call we felt it prudent to cancel these additional dates.”

He went on to say the decision was made because final payments for clients were coming due soon. Ludlow also expressed his concerns over the disappointment guest will be feeling because of these cancellations.

“We are so sorry to disappoint those who were due to travel but really hope they will re-book for later in the year or for our new program of 2022 holidays which went on sale earlier this month with strong demand, showing great confidence in cruising in the future.”

All guests on a canceled cruise will be notified and will automatically receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit or alternatively a 100% refund by filling out a web form. Details of cancellations can be found on this page on the P&O website.