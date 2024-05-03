Elevating Seasonal Getaways: Trip.com Launches “Summer Holiday Deals”

Trip.com announced the commencement of its “Summer Holiday Deals” initiative. This promotion, which is available until May 6th, provides European and United Kingdom-based vacationers with an exceptional opportunity to reserve their highly anticipated summer vacations at exceptionally attractive rates.

Tourists from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands can take advantage of various enticing promotions, including discounted accommodations and flights and exclusive travel packages. Trip.com’s unparalleled-priced vacation bargains enable you to reserve your fantasy getaway, be it an urban expedition, a leisurely beach stay, or an immersive cultural experience.

As an element of this more extensive initiative, the “Railcard Flash Sale” presents substantial cost reductions on rail transportation, making it an ideal opportunity for individuals seeking to traverse the United Kingdom via train.

Railcard Flash Sale:

£1 Railcards: Available at 10 am and 2 pm on Friday, 3rd May, for the first 100 customers via the Trip.com app. Ideal for budget-conscious travellers wanting to travel more for less.

£15 Railcards: Available at 10am on Thursday, 2nd May, Saturday, 4th May, and Sunday, 5th May. Once these are sold out, travellers can still purchase Railcards for £24, offering substantial savings off the regular price of £30.

Flight Deals:

£19 One-Price Flights from London to Málaga: Starting at noon on 2nd May, these app-only flights offer a fantastic opportunity for a sunny escape to Spain at a flat rate of £19, valid for travel from 2nd May to 31st October 2024.

Hotel Offers:

Flyer Exclusive Discounts: Travellers booking flights through Trip.com can automatically enjoy up to 25% off hotel bookings, with the discount applied directly at the time of booking.

Attractions & Tours:

Up to 15% Off on Tours and Attractions: Use promo codes to enjoy discounts on selected tours and attractions across the UK, Europe, and Thailand.

Special Promotion on Monday 6th May:

2-for-1 Bateaux Parisiens Sightseeing River Cruise Tickets: Don’t miss this exceptional offer to explore Paris from its iconic river. Available exclusively on Monday, 6th May.

Benefit from Trip.com’s exclusive offers in May to commence your summer endeavors. Whether you intend to investigate the United Kingdom or travel further throughout Europe, these promotional offers guarantee the realization of your travel aspirations at a significantly reduced expense.