An Extra Virgin Olive Oil “Kriti” Event Aims to Further Excellence

The Region of Crete and the Hellenic Mediterranean University, in collaboration with the Municipality of Anogeia, are organizing an evening to establish the quality of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil “Kriti.” The event will take place on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., in the Cinema Hall in “Armi” Square. This important info/training event is supported by: Association of Exporters of Crete, Association of Olive Oil Standardizers of Crete, Association of Olive-Growing Municipalities of Crete, Network of Cretan Olive Oil, Association of Olive Growers of Heraklion Prefecture.

The objective of the training during this gathering will be the highest quality production of extra virgin olive oil. The specific topics that will be developed will be the quality of the olive oil and the factors that affect it. Two of the speakers/instructors will be: Lefteris Alyssandrakis, Assistant Professor, Department of Agriculture, Hellenic Mediterranean University: Giota Psirofonia, Research Associate, Department of Agriculture, Hellenic Mediterranean University. Stavros Tzedakis, the Deputy Regional Governor for Agricultural Economy, had this to say via Crete Region’s press release: