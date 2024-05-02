Greek Hoteliers Lament Excessive Taxation Hampering Competitiveness

Hoteliers in Greece have voiced concerns over excessive taxation, asserting it hinders competitiveness in the global market. The Hellenic Hoteliers Federation (HHF) emphasized the detrimental impact of high taxes amidst fierce international rivalry.

During the federation’s assembly, President Yiannis Hatzis underscored the need for the government to prioritize enhancing competitiveness rather than undermining it. He criticized the recently introduced climate resilience levy, replacing the previous “stayover tax,” arguing it further burdens the industry.

Hatzis lamented, “we feel penalized for our success,” highlighting the hotel sector’s 13% job creation increase in 2023. He urged the state to shield the industry, enabling it to continue contributing to economic growth and societal benefits.

Addressing overtourism concerns, Hatzis dismissed such claims as excuses for inadequate infrastructure or declining facility performance. He advocated upgrading supply to manage resources effectively rather than limiting demand.

Former Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) President Yiannis Retsos questioned the Athens Mayor’s suggestion for hoteliers to contribute a portion of their turnover for city needs, citing the previous administration’s ability to maintain cleanliness with the same revenue.

The Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association revealed Greek hoteliers already pay 23 different taxes. SETE Vice President Agapi Sbokou criticized overtaxing tourism as an “easy solution” to problems beyond the sector’s responsibility.

Sbokou highlighted tourism’s direct contribution of 28.5 billion euros, equivalent to 13% of Greece’s GDP in 2023. However, she acknowledged the industry faces numerous challenges, including geopolitical uncertainties and the tendency to overtax the tourist product.