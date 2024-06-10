Majestic Titans of the Ocean: The World’s Largest Cruise Ships

Cruise ships beautifully showcase human ingenuity, where massive size intersects with opulent luxury to create floating metropolises. Here, we delve into the five most magnificent ocean liners that captivate with their dimensions, ownership, and extraordinary amenities.

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International owns the Icon of the Seas, the current monarch of maritime grandeur. Launched in January 2024, this colossal vessel boasts an impressive 250,800 gross tonnage and stretches an expansive 1,198 feet in length. With a beam measuring 213 feet, it comfortably hosts up to 7,600 passengers. As the pioneer of its class, the Icon of the Seas introduces state-of-the-art amenities and unparalleled entertainment options. (Image: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean Cruises International).

As of 2024, this class is the largest cruise ship class ever constructed. Royal Caribbean plans to have three Icon-class ships by 2026.

Utopia of the Seas

The Utopia of the Seas, another majestic creation by Royal Caribbean, set sail in 2024 as the world’s second-largest cruise ship. Part of the Oasis class, it features a gross tonnage of 236,860 and spans 1,188 feet in length with a beam of 211 feet. This vessel can accommodate 6,509 guests and stands out for its environmentally friendly LNG power system. (Image: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean Cruises International)

The ship started her sea trials on 7 May 2024

Wonder of the Seas

Previously reigning supreme before the Icon class, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas launched in January 2022. It showcases a gross tonnage of 236,857 and measures 1,188 feet in length. With a beam of 210 feet, it has the capacity to host 6,988 passengers. This ship is celebrated for its seven distinct neighbourhoods, each offering a unique experience. Symphony of the Seas

The Symphony of the Seas, a former record-holder in the Oasis class, is yet another gem from Royal Caribbean International. Launched in 2018, it features a gross tonnage of 228,081 and spans 1,184 feet in length. With a beam of 215.5 feet, it accommodates 6,680 passengers. Renowned for sporting the tallest slide at sea, this vessel ensures a thrilling adventure for all. Harmony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, launched in May 2016, continues the legacy of the Oasis class. With a gross tonnage of 226,963, it stretches 1,188 feet in length and boasts a beam of 215.5 feet. It houses 6,687 guests and is particularly noted for its Central Park, a verdant haven featuring over 12,000 plants, creating an oasis amidst the ocean.

These floating marvels, each presenting a microcosm of luxury, innovation, and adventure, invite you to explore the vast horizons in unmatched comfort and style.

