Stunning Greece Hotels Voted to 2020 Tripadvisor “Best of Best” Awards

Tripadvisor has just released the “Best of the Best” hotels based on pre-pandemic traveler reviews. Announced back in late July, the coveted TA award reveals many Greece hotels occupying top spots in various categories.

The Ikos Dassia in Corfu was voted top position in the Top 25 All-inclusive Resorts in the world award, as well as taking 18th spot for hotels overall.

Winners of the Best of the Best awards are chosen based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions, and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, before the pandemic. The Greek hotels among the best in the world this year include:

Top 25 Hotels in the World: Ikos Dassia, Corfu (18th place), Sani Dunes, Halkidiki (19th place)

Top 25 Luxury Hotels: Ikos Olivia, Halkidiki (6th place), Ikos Dassia, Corfu (10th place)

Top 25 Bargain Hotels: Hotel Parga Princess, Parga (7th place), Philoxenia Hotel Apartments, Rhodes (15th place)

Top 25 Small Hotels: Anastasis Apartments, Santorini (5th place), Aenaon Villas, Santorini (17th place)

Top 25 Hotels for Romance: Anastasis Apartments, Santorini (16th place), Lindos Blu, Rhodes (20th place)

Top 25 Hotels for Families: Potidea Palace Hotel, Halkidiki (9th place), Porto Sani, Halkidiki (13th place)

Top 25 All-inclusive Resorts: Ikos Dassia, Corfu (1st place), Ikos Olivia, Halkidiki (2nd place), Ikos Oceania, Halkidiki (12th place)

Top 25 Boutique Luxury Hotels: Astra Suites, Santorini (5th place)

Top 25 Hotels for Service: Aeolos Resort, Mykonos (21st place)

Top 25 Most Saved Hotels: Ikos Oceania, Halkidiki (17th place)

Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor had this to say via the 2020 Tripadvisor awards announcement:

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but the global desire to go and explore, whether the destination is an hour away or across the world, remains strong.”

She went on to say TA is dedicated to guiding travelers to all that is great in the world, and especially hotels, restaurants, airlines, destinations, and so forth. According to Nelson, “The Travelers’ Choice program is one way that travelers and diners can benefit from the real-life experiences of other people.” She says travelers can plan their perfect trip that meets their needs, their budget, and their lifestyle.

