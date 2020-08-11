A Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Greece May Lead to UK Travel Ban

Pin 0 Shares

The recent rise in coronavirus cases in Greece has United Kingdom officials considering a travel ban to the country. A COVID-19 success story for the handling of the pandemic, Greece has seen an uptick in cases since opening up to international tourists.

UK tourists are a segement the Greek tourism industry desperately needs if the country is to salvage anything from the 2020 summer season. Hard hit by an early lockdown and the aftermath of the pandemic, Greece now rides a double-edged sword because of the highly contagious disease.

Already, strict Greek health measures in place for tourists, have many travelers upset, and Greek hoteliers say the restrictions have devastated booking numbers. As of August 9th, 203 cases reported in Greece, which was the highest for any 24-hour period during the pandemic even at its height.

According to the reports, these new infections could lead to Greece being placed onto the UK travel bin list. Greece has become an even more popular destination with UK tourists since a travel ban for Spain was reinstituted.

The UK Foreign Office currently allows Brits to enter Greece without quarantining back in the UK, with no travel ban in place but those entering Greece must fill out a Passenger Locator Form 24 hours before traveling and receive a QR code which must be shown on arrival at the risk of fines or being turned back.

Some travelers have reported problems with the forms, claiming they didn’t receive the code or warning that their tour operator didn’t inform them of the new restrictions, media reports said.

Source: Tornos News