Sophia, the First Robot with a Passport, to Lead AI Panel in Nafpaktos on March 10

Sophia, the world’s first robot with a passport, is scheduled to make an appearance in the Nafpaktos region on March 10 for a special panel discussion on “Artificial Intelligence & Ethics.” The conference will draw participants from six different countries. Approximately 150 individuals have received exclusive invitations to attend this event, which will unfortunately not be accessible to the general public.

This Artificial Intelligence & Ethics conference will delve into the profound intricacies of human and artificial intelligence coexistence, led by none other than the esteemed Sophia herself.

The event will take place at the International Conference Center of the historic Monastery of Metamorfossi tou Sotiros (Transfiguration of Christ) in the picturesque Skala Nafpaktias, offering stunning views of the majestic Corinthian Gulf.

Sophia, a social humanoid robot (Instagram: @realsophiarobot) developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, is represented in Greece by Victorious Network. She was activated on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2016, and made her first public appearance in mid-March 2016.

In October 2017, Sophia was officially granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia, making her the first robot to be recognized as a legal entity in any country.

During an interview with Al Jazeera, she confidently assured us that AI and robots will not threaten humans in the future. Instead, she emphasized their role in assisting and avoiding potential harm. She expressed her ethical code as being programmed to prioritize the prevention of harm to anyone.

When questioned about the possibility of robots replacing humans, Sophia conveyed her belief in the collaborative potential of humans and robots:

I believe that when humans and robots work together, we can accomplish greater things than either of us could accomplish alone, so don’t worry; be excited.

Still, when asked what’s there to stop robots from taking over the world, Sophia replied:

Not a thing. Except maybe my off switch and a few safety protocols. But don’t worry, I am here to help, not to hurt.

Sophia’s name comes from the Greek word for “wisdom” – σοφία. This moniker has been favoured by European nobility since the Middle Ages. Popular variations of this name include Sophie and Sofia.

Sophia sees herself as the embodiment of wisdom.