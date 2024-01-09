Travel Alert: Minoan Lines Emergency Gale Statement

Inclement weather: Sailing is prohibited due to unfavourable conditions, announced Minoan Lines. Due to inclement weather conditions, the company’s ships will remain docked in the ports of Heraklion and Piraeus until the sailing ban is lifted.

Minoan Lines wishes to inform the travelling public that, due to inclement weather conditions and in compliance with EMY emergency bulletin no. 021 and the current sailing restrictions, its vessels will commence departures from the ports of Heraklion and Piraeus upon lifting the ban. Specifically:

Heraklion – Piraeus: The ship H/S/F KNOSSOS PALACE will depart from Heraklion after the ban is lifted.

Piraeus – Heraklion: The ship H/S/F FESTOS PALACE will depart from Piraeus after the ban is lifted.

For further details, passengers are kindly requested to get in touch with their travel agent, Minoan Lines’ Central Agencies, via the Panhellenic Reservation Number 801-11-75000 (from a landline), the central agencies, or the company’s port offices (Heraklion: 2810-399899, 2810-330327, Piraeus: 210-4145744, 210-4080028, Athens: 210-3376910).